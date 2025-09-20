CPM councillor resigns amid corruption allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM councillor B Rajendran of Muttathara ward has resigned from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation following serious corruption allegations. The move came after evidence emerged linking him to financial fraud, including a case where Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned for road repair works, where he allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as commission from local residents. Following this, the CPM expelled Rajendran from the party’s primary membership.

District secretary of CPM, V Joy, confirmed the decision, stating that the party had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

“In the wake of serious financial fraud involving councillor B Rajendran, the party has decided to demand his resignation and expel him from primary membership. The party has never protected those engaged in corruption. Such misconduct has never before come to the notice of the leadership in connection with this councillor. The party has always acted firmly in such cases, and we have done the same here,” Joy said in a statement.

He added that the CPM takes a fundamentally different stance from other parties. “While UDF and BJP councillors have faced serious financial allegations in the past, no action was taken against them. CPM, on the other hand, has acted without hesitation,” said Joy.