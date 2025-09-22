Traffic regulations in Thiruvananthapuram today for Navaratri fete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the annual Navaratri celebrations, traffic restrictions will be enforced across the city on Monday from 11am to 8pm, as the traditional procession carrying Navaratri idols will make its way through major routes.

The procession is scheduled to reach the city border at Pallichal by 11am, after which it will travel from Nemom and reach the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple by around 8pm. In anticipation of traffic congestion along this route, the city police have announced a series of traffic diversions and regulations.

As per the advisory, parking will not be permitted along the Killippalam-Pallichal stretch, and any vehicles parked on the road will be removed using recovery vehicles. Vehicle movement between Pallichal and Karamana, and from Killippalam to Pallichal, will be allowed only on one side of the road. Drivers have been urged to reduce speed and exercise caution.

The police have also directed vehicles from Balaramapuram and Pallichal heading towards the city, especially emergency vehicles like ambulances and those bound for the airport to avoid the Pallichal-Killippalam stretch and instead use the bypass. Heavy goods vehicles, including tippers, will not be allowed on this route.

After the procession reaches Karamana, small vehicles from Nemom and Pappanamcode heading towards East Fort must divert via Kaimanam, Maruthurkkadavu, Kalady, Chirappalam, Chiramukku and Manakkad.

During the time the procession turns from Karamana, all vehicles heading from Nemom and Pappanamcode to Thampanoor must take the Karamana-Kunchalummoodu-Poojappura-Jagathy-Meetukada-Thycaud route.

Once the procession moves from Karamana to Killippalam, no vehicles from Poojappura to Karamana will be allowed.