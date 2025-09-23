Data is key to achieve Viksit Bharat goal, says MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Data-driven decisions will help in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, said Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. For this, the ministry is delivering data with enhanced granularity, frequency and timeliness.

Garg was speaking at the Data Users’ Conference on the Time Use Survey (TUS) 2024 organised by the MoSPI in collaboration with the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) here on Monday. He said the TUS is an important survey providing information about gender disparities, care economy etc. “TUS is extremely useful to get a better understanding of the socioeconomic status of the people and to get a better sense of the economy,” he said.

Former cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar was the chief guest at the function. He emphasised the importance of collecting data for measuring not only economic indicators such as GDP, but also social development and human development.

Valuable data emerging from the TUS should be utilised by policy makers in governments and research institutions for advancing the well-being of the country, he said.

The technical sessions as part of the event focused on various aspects of TUS.