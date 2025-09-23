Festival where art meets spirituality

Rising festival fervour

The celebrations have increased manifold now, says Sasikumar K, president of the Janakeeya Samithi of Poojappura Sri Saraswathi Temple.

The shrine, at the heart of a ground where people come for tranquil walks and visits, turns into a hub of activity during the Navaratri days.



“Over 7-8 lakh people come during the festival season. And the dance and music programmes start from 6am, unlike evenings in the past, and go on till late evenings,” he says.



There are two stages for the programmes here — the 200-year-old Kalmandapam (stone-made stage), where traditional rituals will be held, and the Swati Stage, where regular programmes will be staged. “But the applications for performances in the last five to six years have increased so much that we are planning another stage, near the park beside the SBI office. This stage is for anyone who wants to perform and requires no registration. It is termed ‘Aarkum Padaam’ and aims to encourage young talents even as young as five years,” he explains.