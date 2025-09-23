Kerala medical college teachers protest over staff shortage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) launched protest programmes on Monday over alleged inadequacies in infrastructure and faculty positions at government medical colleges. As part of their demonstration, KGMCTA members observed a black day on Monday, and a sit-in protest will be held in front of all government medical colleges and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) offices across the state on Tuesday.

KGMCTA state president Dr Rosnara Beegum T said the organisation has decided to intensify its protests against government policies that have been hindering the smooth functioning of medical colleges.

“The association is being forced to move forward with protest programmes due to the lack of effective action, despite raising these issues multiple times with the government,” Dr Beegum said.

She emphasised that the government is yet to create teaching posts not only for Wayanad and Kasaragod, but also for the newly established medical colleges in Konni and Idukki.