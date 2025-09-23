The show will go on, hopefully!

For Liza, Nanditha, Safina, and Sita — women with 10 to 30 years under the canvas — the questions run deeper. Liza and Safina, both from Nepal, joined circuses as children. “My mother sent me away when I was very young. Those days, agents would lure financially disadvantaged families to let their children join circus companies,” says Liza.

“I have two children. They live with my relatives in Kolkata. At times I feel like quitting and being with my little ones, but the thought of providing them a comfortable life makes me stick on.”

Sita — who rides the motorcycle in the famed ‘Well of Death’ — nods in agreement. One of her children stays with her in the camp, and the other with her mother-in-law in Kolkata.