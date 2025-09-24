Autorickshaw overturns at Kadakkavoor, 11-year-old dies in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sakhi, 11, a native of Kayikkara, died in an accident near Prabhat Junction close to the Kadakkavoor overbridge on Tuesday.

She was a Class 6 student at SSPBHS,Kadakkavoor.

The accident happened while Sakhi was returning home with her mother after a PTA meeting at school. Her father, who was driving the auto-rickshaw, lost control of the vehicle when a stray dog suddenly ran across the road. The autorickshaw overturned and the child suffered serious injuries.

Though Sakhi was rushed to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital, her life could not be saved. Her parents, John Paul and Prabindhya, also suffered injuries. Another woman passenger, a native of Mampally, was also injured in the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that Prabindhya has suffered a spinal injury, while the other woman passenger has a serious shoulder injury. Both have been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for treatment.

Sakhi was the elder of two siblings. Her younger brother Sanju, aged 8, is a Class 3 student at SRVLP School, Kadakkavoor South.