Councillor’s suicide: BJP plans protests with focus on ‘CPM-police pressure’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP is working out counter-strategies to prevent the CPM from using the death of its councillor K Anil Kumar to dent its urban vote base in Thiruvananthapuram.

Party insiders said there are concerns that the CPM might project allegations of financial irregularities against Anil Kumar to weaken BJP’s growing influence in the corporation, where it currently holds 35 of 100 seats.

In response, sources said that the BJP is planning a series of campaigns and protests aimed at keeping the focus on its charge that ‘CPM-police pressure’ pushed the councillor to suicide.

“This is an attempt to politicise a tragedy. The CPM is trying to tarnish our party, but people know the truth. We will intensify campaigns to ensure justice for Anil Kumar and expose the CPM-police nexus,” a senior BJP leader said.

On the very day of Anil’s death, September 20, the party convened a meeting at night and made its stand clear. In a late-night press briefing, Thiruvananthapuram City district president Karamana Jayan alleged that police had threatened Anil over a cooperative bank issue and demanded `5 lakh, forcing him into distress. Since then, the BJP has moved to consolidate its position by highlighting corruption under the LDF-led corporation and framing the CPM as the villain in the episode.

Though BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s angry reaction during a media briefing on September 21 briefly drew criticism, the party has sought to clarify that the suicide note contained no mention of BJP. Senior leader V Muraleedharan also reiterated this during a protest march the next day, accusing the CPM of fabricating stories to damage the party’s image.