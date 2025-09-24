Firecrackers hurled at house, vehicles vandalised in Mannanthala gang clash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have launched an investigation after a group of miscreants hurled firecrackers at a house and vandalised vehicles in Mannanthala around midnight on Monday. The gang also unleashed an attack in a nearby shop, injuring the shop owner with a machete. According to the Mannanthala police, the incident appears to be a fallout between two rival gangs.

The police suspect that the attack was led by a history-sheeter, Sarath.

The issue reportedly began when Rajesh, another person with a criminal background, questioned Sarath and his gang for riding bikes at high speed through the area. Rajesh is said to have asked them to slow down, which provoked the group.

Following an argument, the gang allegedly targeted Rajesh’s house with firecrackers and proceeded to damage vehicles, including three autorickshaws, two cars and a bike, parked nearby. The accused people attacked Ponnayyan, the owner of the shop where they had gone to buy ‘beedis’ earlier in the day, with a machete after the latter told them that the bananas they picked were not fully ripe. Ponnayyan sustained injuries on his face and hand in the machete attack.

Meanwhile, the police said two people have been taken into custody. “They are being interrogated to identify the rest of the group involved in the violence,” said a police official.