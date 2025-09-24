Shaping Young Minds Programme on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shaping Young Minds Programme (SYMP) 2025, a programme to bring together distinguished achievers from diverse fields to share experiences and leadership lessons with students and young professionals, will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), in association with All India Management Association (AIMA), will host the event with an objective to provide insights on self-management, career planning, and leadership to the young aspirants and professionals under the age of 30 through interactive sessions.

TMA president G Unnikrishnan will preside over the inaugural session at Uday Palace Convention Centre, Kowdiar, at 9.45am. Air Marshal I P Vipin (retired) and AIMA director Madhav Sharma will address the inaugural session. TMA secretary Unnikrishnan Gopinath will deliver the vote of thanks. Around 1,000 delegates, including invited guests, students and young professionals, will attend the full day session.

Speakers from various fields include Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor to the Prime Ministers of Lesotho, South Sudan & Guinea-Bissau; Richard Rekhy, former CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat; Sudhanshu Mani, creator of Vande Bharat Express and former GM, ICF Chennai; Madhav C Kurup, associate professor, Asian School of Business, Thiruvananthapuram; and Jayant Krishna, former CEO, UK India Business Council, and founding CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).