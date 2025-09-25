Protests greet portable animal birth control unit in Nedumangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s much-awaited mobile animal birth control (ABC) unit has finally arrived in the state, but its debut was overshadowed by protests in Nedumangad, where the pilot project is being launched. The unit, brought from Gujarat, was delivered to the Nedumangad municipality parking yard on Wednesday morning.

The authorities had made elaborate arrangements –– including pagoda tents, 100 dog cages, drainage, WiFi, and power and water connections –– to host the facility.

However, the arrival triggered opposition from residents and opposition parties who expressed concern over the unit being stationed in a public area. “The protest happened because the residents and the public were unaware of the facility coming up here. People are in the dark about the project and its purpose. They thought the municipality was going to set up a shelter for stray dogs,” said Poonkumoodu Aji, the leader of the opposition in Nedumangad municipality.

“The council is not against the ABC centre as it is a temporary facility and will be moved to other local bodies after being stationed here for a couple of weeks,” he said.

In an effort to resolve the dispute and raise awareness among the public, the municipality is planning to organise a ‘Janakiya Samiti’ on Friday. An all-party meeting has also been convened next Monday, September 29, to reach a consensus.