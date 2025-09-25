THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city will host the second edition of UST Trivandrum Marathon on October 12 in which over 10,000 people are expected to participate. Organised by UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, in collaboration with NEB Sports, the UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025 will include four different categories, such as the full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, and 5K run.

Milind Soman, well-known actor, model and fitness enthusiast, who has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the event, will run along with the participants.

Other distinguished sports personalities who would be joining are former Indian badminton player Pullela Gopichand, athlete Reeth Abraham, and badminton player U Vimal Kumar.

The event will start from and culminate at the UST campus near Technopark. The total prize money to be won is over Rs 22 lakh. Participants will be able to register for the respective runs via the online registration link: bit.ly/3ZnARUv and the official website: https://trivandrummarathon.com/

“The UST Trivandrum Marathon intends to spread awareness on the importance of a healthy society and also the physical and mental well-being of the people. I’m glad and proud that the marathon is being held as an annual event,” said Alexander Varghese, president, UST. Nagaraj Adiga, CMD, NEB Sports, said the UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025 is the largest ever marathon held in Kerala’s capital. “The presence of Milind Soman as brand ambassador will bring in additional charm to the event,” he said.