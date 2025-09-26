Daredevil cops from Thiruvanathapuram battle immense odds, nab fraudster from Karnataka

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three cops from Kerala faced multiple challenges in their quest to nab a cyber criminal from Karnataka. In the end though, the men, fatigued but steadfast, got the last laugh as they brought the criminal back to the state and produced him in court.

SI Sudeesh S L and civil police officers Mahesh and Sajad from the Thumba police station faced the ordeal on September 20 in Kalaburagi, where they had gone to arrest Prakash Eerappa, who is accused of swindling Rs 10 lakh from a resident of Thiruvananthapuram’s Kulathoor in a trading scam.

The cops had been working on the case for a year, and the team reached Kalaburagi on September 15. After initial hiccups, the cops took Prakash into custody.

And the troubles began. The officers were soon surrounded by an irate mob, prompting them to call the police control room. The control room vehicle took them to the local station where the inspector asked them to release Prakash saying his men were everywhere. He even made offers on behalf of Prakash’s men. When the Kerala trio refused, the inspector pulled all but two cops out of the station.

Prakash’s arrest was recorded by 1 pm, but the cops could not leave as the local officials did not tell them where the government hospital and the court were and failed to arrange vehicles. Finally, the cops reached the hospital in an autorickshaw for Prakash’s medical examination.