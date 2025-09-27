Delay in opening Veli breakwater blamed for waterlogging in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commuters and residents on Friday woke up to inundated roads and streets as heavy overnight rain brought the state capital to a standstill. The incessant rain that lashed the capital from Thursday evening continued till Friday morning hours, inundating Thampanoor, East Fort, Chackai, Vanchiyoor and other low-lying areas.

The severe flooding was largely attributed to a delay in opening the Veli breakwater. It took several hours for the rain water to recede, forcing pedestrians and motorists to wade through flood water on Friday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the district, keeping authorities on their toes. An official of the city corporation said that they had been working through the night in response to the heavy downpour but admitted that the delay in releasing water through the breakwater worsened the morning flooding.

“The breakwater was opened only around 9am and fortunately there was less rain after morning hours. We tried everything to release the storm water but there was no flow because of the breakwater,” said the official.