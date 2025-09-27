Kerala government updates Class 10 textbook with chapter on governor’s role

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could trigger a new row between the government and the governor, the general education department has released its updated Social Science textbook for Class 10, which includes the governor’s role in a state. The new portions have been included in the second part of the textbook, under the ninth chapter, ‘Janadhipathyam: Oru Indian Anubhavam’ (Democracy: An Indian Experience).

Sharing the pages of the new portions, General Education Minister V Sivankutty wrote on Facebook that every citizen who upholds the constitution should read them.

The textbook introduces the topic by stating that the role of governors has always been a controversial topic between the Centre and state governments.

An excerpt says, “Governors are not authorities to control the CM-led cabinet, rather a friend and a visionary.” It also mentions the selection process for governors.

The textbook states that the role of governors gets more controversial when the Centre and state are ruled by different fronts. It says the governor is a ‘nominal leader,’ while the state cabinet led by the CM is the real executive body. It also remarks that political interests can be seen in central schemes, which add to Centre-state issues.