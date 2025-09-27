Kerala launches ‘New Innings’ to promote entrepreneurship among seniors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘New Innings,’ a state government project to promote entrepreneurship among elders, has been formally launched. The government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the first phase, which will be used to provide financial aid, technical support and marketing backup to beneficiaries.

New Innings was one of the two initiatives – Healthy Ageing was the other – announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the 2025-26 budget to make the state old-age friendly. It aims to support elders having professional and technical expertise become entrepreneurs and mentors in the startup ecosystem. It is meant for citizens aged 50 and above with professional skills and experience, and will be implemented via the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

“With New Innings, we are embarking on a new chapter in which the knowledge and experience of our elders will not only ensure their own future but also motivate and direct the aspirations of our younger generation. This is the foundation of Nava Keralam, built on the principles of dignity, innovation and collective advancement,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.