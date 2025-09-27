Man held guilty for abducting, raping two-year-old daughter of migrant couple in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions POCSO court has found Hassan Kutty (45), also known as Kabeer, guilty in the case where the two-year-old daughter of a nomadic couple was allegedly kidnapped and raped.

The court will pronounce the sentence on October 3. Hassan Kutty had been accused in a POCSO case earlier too.

The incident happened on February 19, 2024.

The girl was sleeping on the roadside near Chackai with her parents, who had come to Kerala from Hyderabad to sell honey, when Hasan Kutty abducted her. He took her to a deserted area behind BrahMos Aerospace and assaulted her. Believing she had died, he abandoned her and fled the scene.

After the child went missing, her parents filed a complaint. Police investigation located the child the next evening, around 7.30 pm, in an unconscious state, near the BrahMos compound wall. She was immediately taken to SAT Hospital and her life was saved.