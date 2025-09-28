Kerala Governor Arlekar inaugurates second edition of Sammohan in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday inaugurated Sammohan 2025, the second edition of a national festival that celebrates the creativity and resilience of children with disabilities. As many as 200 participants from eight states are taking part in the two-day event hosted at the Different Art Centre (DAC).

The festival offers a platform for children to showcase their abilities in classical dance, music, theatre, visual arts, and magic. Special schools, national award-winning performers, and disability organisations are part of the event. “These are our children, and I want to learn from them. They are teaching us how to face challenges with courage. Raj Bhavan is always with you on this journey,” said the Governor in his inaugural speech.

“Sammohan is a movement that celebrates the spirit and strength of these children. With the encouragement of the Hon’ble Governor, we are inspired to take this initiative to greater heights,” said Different Art Centre founder and executive director Gopinath Muthukad.