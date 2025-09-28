Thiruvananthapuram's clogged Parvathy Puthanar aggravates flooding in nearby wards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parvathy Puthanar, the 18.5-km canal stretching from Kovalam to Akkulam, continues to lie choked with waste, weeds, and sewage, aggravating flooding in residential wards during heavy rainfall. Despite recurring flooding, pollution and a suo motu intervention by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, the rejuvenation of the canal project drags on, making the capital vulnerable to flooding.

In April 2025, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case suo motu, ordering a pre-monsoon sanitation drive in Parvathy Puthanar and connected canals. It directed the district collector to coordinate agencies including the DDMA, Inland Navigation, PWD, Irrigation and use of the disaster management fund for cleaning operations within a deadline.

However, nothing much has happened on the ground and the heavy rain that marooned the capital on Friday is another reminder for the authorities concerned to take up the cleaning activities. The entire stretch of the canal is clogged with floating garbage and water hyacinth. On Friday, after the opening of the Veli breakwater, the overflowing canal pushed waste into residential areas in the surrounding areas.

The Inland Navigation Department had submitted a proposal of Rs 67 lakh for cleaning. Earlier this year, the DDMA (district disaster management authority) sanctioned Rs 12 lakh to clear a 700-metre stretch from Munnatumukku to the SM Lock.