Thiruvananthapuram's clogged Parvathy Puthanar aggravates flooding in nearby wards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parvathy Puthanar, the 18.5-km canal stretching from Kovalam to Akkulam, continues to lie choked with waste, weeds, and sewage, aggravating flooding in residential wards during heavy rainfall. Despite recurring flooding, pollution and a suo motu intervention by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, the rejuvenation of the canal project drags on, making the capital vulnerable to flooding.
In April 2025, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case suo motu, ordering a pre-monsoon sanitation drive in Parvathy Puthanar and connected canals. It directed the district collector to coordinate agencies including the DDMA, Inland Navigation, PWD, Irrigation and use of the disaster management fund for cleaning operations within a deadline.
However, nothing much has happened on the ground and the heavy rain that marooned the capital on Friday is another reminder for the authorities concerned to take up the cleaning activities. The entire stretch of the canal is clogged with floating garbage and water hyacinth. On Friday, after the opening of the Veli breakwater, the overflowing canal pushed waste into residential areas in the surrounding areas.
The Inland Navigation Department had submitted a proposal of Rs 67 lakh for cleaning. Earlier this year, the DDMA (district disaster management authority) sanctioned Rs 12 lakh to clear a 700-metre stretch from Munnatumukku to the SM Lock.
An official of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department said that the work launched in July was completed last month. “We are waiting for funds from DDMA and once administrative sanction is accorded we will immediately launch the work and will be able to complete it within a month or two,” said an official of Inland Navigation Department.
Parvathy Puthanar is part of the West Coast Canal, which is being upgraded and integrated with the National Waterways. “Waste dumping is a major issue and there is no respite in dumping even after introducing door-to-door waste collection in the area. The civic body has decided to step up surveillance to curb dumping. As part of the national waterways project, we have started removing houses and other structures from the bank of the canal and once it is completed there will be less dumping in the canal,” said the official.
The district administration has asked the City Corporation to help find land for handling waste removed from the canal. A DDMA official said that the work will begin immediately. “There are issues and we need to ensure that the waste and debris removed from the canal are properly handled and will not get dumped elsewhere without scientific disposal,” said the official.