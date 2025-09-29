Father-son duo escapes from police custody in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A father-son duo escaped from police custody on Sunday morning. Kulathupuzha natives Syedali, 22, and his father Ayoob Khan, 60, were accused of robbing three shops in Palode. They were caught from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Saturday, and were being brought back to Palode by the police when the duo escaped near Kadakkal, Kollam.

“The accused said that they wanted to urinate while coming back early on Sunday morning, by around 4 am. The duo immediately escaped when the vehicle stopped at Cherukulam in Kadakkal,” police officers said. Even though the police tried to chase them down, the duo could not be caught.

They have been charges with fleeing police custody. “The area from where they escaped has forest patches, hilly areas, and agricultural fields nearby, making the search a challenging one,” police officers said. They also added that Syedali and Ayoob were living in a rented house near Kusavoor, Palode, when they planned the robbery.