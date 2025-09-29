Govt to build comprehensive senior citizen ecosystem: Minister M B Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will initiate steps to build a comprehensive ecosystem for senior citizens, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The minister was speaking at the Sherpa Senior Conclave organised by the Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited (OKIH) at the Government Guest House.

Mentioning the rising share of Kerala’s elderly population, Kerala State Planning Board member K Ravi Raman said the living conditions of senior citizens will play an important role in the building of ‘Nava Keralam’.

The programme was also attended by OKIH director and NORKA secretary S Harikishore, Loka Kerala Sabha secretariat director Asif K Yusuf, and OKIH managing director Baju George, among others.