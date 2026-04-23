CPM-BJP clash in Kerala's Malamukal: Saffron party to approach SC/ST commission against SHO

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has decided to approach the national SC/ST commission against the Vattiyoorkavu station house officer (SHO) — who allegedly attacked a party worker from the SC/ST community and many others in connection with the CPM-BJP clash at Malamukal.

Addressing the media, Mayor V V Rajesh said SHO Vipin A C attacked an SC/ST BJP worker named Sujith who suffered 12 stitches on his head.

“We will approach the national SC/ST commission against the police brutality,” Rajesh said, adding that another party worker Binu was attacked on the face using a wireless set by SI Deepu C Pillai.

Rajesh also accused the police of committing atrocities against women workers of the party when they took out a march to Vattiyoorkavu station on Tuesday.

“Only five women police personnel were deployed. The women workers of the party were manhandled by male police personnel,” the mayor alleged.

Later in the day, BJP workers led by city unit president Karamana Jayan and deputy mayor Asha Nath G S took out a march to the city police commissioner’s office demanding disciplinary action against the policemen involved in the alleged attack on party workers.