Kerala village mourns hero Rajesh, who died saving stranger in Kannur floods

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The small house in Thettivila remained crowded but silent on Wednesday morning. R Rajesh’s death, while trying to rescue a person who was stranded on an island in Kannur, came as a shock not just for the family but for the whole village.

Hundreds flocked to his house from morning to pay tributes to the hero, who saved the lives of many, and to meet his family.

“Rajesh was such a nice person. Whenever there was an issue in this village, he helped people. He used to train people in swimming and adventure activities and was active with rescue operations. During previous floods too, he was part of the rescue team. Nobody has given him credit for whatever he has done. This time, he could not save himself while trying to save another person, and only then people came to know about his services,” says Lali D, his neighbour.

A certified instructor and adventurer, Rajesh has always volunteered for rescue operations and missions. Not too far from his family house was the unfinished house of Rajesh, built under the Life Mission project. “Shekharan and Geetha lost their younger son in a train accident around two years ago. Now, Rajesh too has left. The family is in debt too. Even when he struggled financially, Rajesh helped everyone. Now, who will help his wife and kids?” Asked Lali.