Man sentenced to life for Thiruvananthapuram corporation employee’s murder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday sentenced the accused in the murder of a corporation employee to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The convicted is Ranjith Kumar, 47, a resident of Kanakanagar in Rajaji Nagar.

The case relates to the fatal stabbing of a civic worker, Shibu Rajan, 40, inside the Rajaji Nagar market area in 2021.

Shibu was working as an office attendant in the engineering section of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, while Ranjith was employed as a sanitation worker with the civic body.

The incident happened on October 7, 2021, at the Rajaji Nagar market. The prosecution said the murder followed a dispute between the two employees over work related matters and transfer issues. On the night of the incident at 8pm, the two men were involved in an argument at the market. The dispute soon turned violent with Ranjith attacking Shibu using a screwdriver, inflicting a serious head injury. After the assault, the accused attempted to escape from the spot.