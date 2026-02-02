Overpricing of water: Kerala Cricket Association promises action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has initiated official action following complaints from spectators during the India–New Zealand T20 match, including allegations of overpricing of drinking water at the stadium. In a statement, the KCA said it viewed reports aired on television channels and shared on social media with seriousness.

As per the contract approved by the BCCI, the maximum price was fixed at Rs 10 for 200 ml of drinking water and Rs 50 for 250 ml of energy drinks or juice. The agency concerned was instructed to display these rates clearly at all stalls and ensure adequate stock based on spectator turnout, while following the Green Protocol.

However, complaints were received that higher prices were charged at some locations during the match. Based on these reports, the KCA informed the BCCI, which has assured appropriate action.The KCA said it would examine lapses by the agency and stricter measures would be taken to prevent such issues in future.