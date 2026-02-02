Service sector primary driver of Thiruvananthapuram's Rs 1 lakh crore economy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A service-driven economy continues to define the district, notes the District Handbook 2025. The report estimates the district economy at Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2024-25. Nearly 78% of the district’s Gross Value Added (GVA) comes from the service sector, while the secondary sector contributes 15.9%.

The primary sector accounts for just 6.1 %. The handbook was prepared by the district office of the economics and statistics department using data compiled from official administrative sources of various government departments. It presents a comprehensive statistical profile of the district across sectors such as education, health, employment, migrant labour, fisheries, agriculture, crime, road accidents, vital statistics and production indicators.

The district achieved full coverage of identified beneficiaries under the extreme poverty eradication programme. As many as 7,278 people were identified as extremely poor in the district. A total of 1,074 people were excluded due to death, migration, and duplication. The number of people freed from extreme poverty stands at 6,204.

At the same time, agriculture trends show a mixed picture. Paddy production declined from 4,938.79 tonnes in 2023-24 to 3,334.26 tonnes in 2024-25 due to a fall in the area under cultivation. However, productivity rose from 2,447.84 kg per hectare to around 4,002 kg per hectare.

Floriculture expanded during the period, with the area under cultivation increasing by 13.69% to 246.50 hectares in 2025. The use of electric vehicles picked up pace in 2025. New electric vehicle registrations rose by 35.4%, increasing from 13,857 in 2024 to 18,762 in 2025. Electric two-wheelers remained the largest segment, followed by motor cars and three-wheelers.