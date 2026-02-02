Thiruvananthapuram: Women’s bullet rally taken out ahead of week-long Escalera fest 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A women’s bullet rally was held in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Escalera Women’s Fest 2026, an initiative of the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC). The rally was flagged off from Kanakakunnu Palace by AIG (Personnel) G Poonguzhali.

Speaking at the event, Poonguzhali emphasised that women’s safety must go beyond assurances, translating into genuine confidence and security for women. She noted that public initiatives like the rally play a vital role in fostering that sense of empowerment.

KSWDC managing director Bindu V C highlighted that the rally embodied courage, self-reliance and empowerment, underscoring the need to create enabling spaces where women can lead with confidence.

Escalera 2026, a women-focused festival, runs from February 3 to 9 at Kanakakunnu.

Jointly organised by KSWDC and the Department of Women and Child Development, the festival carries the theme “Karuthaarnna pen chuvadukal karuthalode Keralam munnottu”. Over 200 women entrepreneurs are participating, showcasing women-led enterprises and initiatives across diverse sectors.