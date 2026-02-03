Emergency aid session held for forest guides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to bolster safety for trekkers and tourists in the Western Ghats, ITREK, a trekking and outdoor activities group, in collaboration with Ponmudi Eco Tourism and KIMS Health, conducted a ‘First Aid & Emergency Life Support Session’ on Sunday at Ponmudi Hill Top. The session was specifically designed for forest guides of Ponmudi and Kallar Eco Tourism circuits who are the first responders in the event of any mountain or forest emergency.
The programme saw active participation from over 60 attendees, including seasoned forest watchers and trekking guides. Given the rugged terrain of the region, the training focused on critical life-saving techniques such as basic life support and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – an emergency procedure used to restore breathing and blood circulation during cardiac arrest.
Training was also given in handling wildlife-related injuries and snake bites, stabilising fractures and managing heat exhaustion and emergency evacuation protocols in high-altitude environments. The event was attended by Palode Range Officer Vipin Chandran V who emphasised the necessity of formal medical training in eco-tourism. The official also highlighted the forest department’s commitment to visitor safety.
ITREK founder Suresh Sam Chandy spoke on the importance of bridging the gap between eco tourism and medical preparedness. Ponmudi Eco Tourism secretary Shaji lauded the initiative, noting that trained guides enhance the credibility and safety of the destination.