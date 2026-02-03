Emergency aid session held for forest guides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to bolster safety for trekkers and tourists in the Western Ghats, ITREK, a trekking and outdoor activities group, in collaboration with Ponmudi Eco Tourism and KIMS Health, conducted a ‘First Aid & Emergency Life Support Session’ on Sunday at Ponmudi Hill Top. The session was specifically designed for forest guides of Ponmudi and Kallar Eco Tourism circuits who are the first responders in the event of any mountain or forest emergency.

The programme saw active participation from over 60 attendees, including seasoned forest watchers and trekking guides. Given the rugged terrain of the region, the training focused on critical life-saving techniques such as basic life support and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – an emergency procedure used to restore breathing and blood circulation during cardiac arrest.