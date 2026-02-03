Road and rail connectivity works see steady progress at Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the temporary road transit link and land acquisition for rail transit at the Balaramapuram side nearing completion, the construction of the auxiliary services in connection with the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) is progressing at a steady pace.

The provisional permission of access to connect the port approach road to the existing highway service roads was given by the NHAI regional officer on January 16, Ports Minister V N Vasavan informed the assembly on the other day.

As a permanent solution, the authority has suggested a top-quality intersection solution, called ‘Cloverleaf Solution’, to connect the NH66 with the Port road and outer ring road. The proceedings for this are currently ongoing.

The land acquisition for the rail connectivity is nearing completion in the Balaramapuram area, and is progressing steadily in the Vizhinjam end. The DPR for the special rail line connecting it with the Southern Railways has already been prepared by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, with necessary government, railway and environmental sanctions already availed. A sum of Rs 193 crore has already been allocated towards this project, which is expected to be completed by December 2028.