Sivankutty inaugurates robotics kit distribution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a new milestone in the state’s education sector, General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the state-level distribution of Advanced Robotic Kits to state’s public schools on Monday. The minister launched the programme by presenting the robotics kits to Little KITEs IT Club members from six schools here.

Implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), as many as 2,500 advanced robotic kits are being distributed as part of the initiative.

With the inclusion of robotics in Class X ICT curriculum from this academic year, over 4 lakh students will benefit from this, KITE officials said. The advanced kits are expected to empower students to build IoT (Internet of Things)-based devices. “These kits are designed to help our students transition from basic automation to mastering IoT and real-world AI applications, fostering a culture of innovation in schools,” KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said.