Biography of champion of fisherfolk rights released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A biography of the late T Peter, a prominent advocate of fisherfolk rights, ‘Porattathinte Kadalirambam’ was released here on Tuesday. MLA K K Rema released the book by handing over a copy to fish worker Rajamma Cleetus.

Authored by K Sajimon, the book traces the life and struggles of T Peter, highlighting his efforts to bring fish workers into the social and political mainstream. Rema said the memories of Peter assume greater significance at a time when attempts are being made to displace fisherfolk from their traditional habitats.

C P John, former minister Shibu Baby John, scholar and activist Prof J Devika, Kerala Swathanthra Matsyathozhilali Federation state president Jackson Pollayilamong others also spoke.