Flex board menace continues in capital, all-party meet planned

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With illegal flex boards continuing to flood the capital despite High Court intervention, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is set to convene an all-party meeting this week to address the issue.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the High Court has been directly monitoring the removal of flex boards from public spaces. Following the court’s intervention, the civic body imposed a Rs 20-lakh fine on the BJP district committee. However, even weeks after launching a special drive, the corporation has failed to remove all flex boards in compliance with the court’s directive.

On Tuesday, Mayor V V Rajesh issued strict instructions to remove all remaining flex boards within three days.

Officials said around 2,000 illegal flex boards, including those erected in connection with Modi’s visit, have been removed so far.