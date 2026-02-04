Flex board menace continues in capital, all-party meet planned

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With illegal flex boards continuing to flood the capital despite High Court intervention, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is set to convene an all-party meeting this week to address the issue.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the High Court has been directly monitoring the removal of flex boards from public spaces. Following the court’s intervention, the civic body imposed a Rs 20-lakh fine on the BJP district committee. However, even weeks after launching a special drive, the corporation has failed to remove all flex boards in compliance with the court’s directive.
On Tuesday, Mayor V V Rajesh issued strict instructions to remove all remaining flex boards within three days.
Officials said around 2,000 illegal flex boards, including those erected in connection with Modi’s visit, have been removed so far.
On Tuesday alone, about 250 flex boards were taken down from major locations across the city.
An official said initiating revenue recovery proceedings and collecting fines from political parties was the only effective way to curb the menace. Political parties are estimated to owe fines amounting to around Rs 40 lakh to the corporation.
The mayor said the civic body has decided to intensify the drive.
“We have called an all-party meeting this week to arrive at a consensus. Action will be taken against violators in accordance with the High Court’s directive,” Rajesh said.
Meanwhile, officials said nearly 200 tonnes of removed flex boards are currently dumped at various locations in the capital.
“Disposal is a major challenge as flex material is illegal and not recyclable. There is a proposal to set up a plant to convert it into by-products that could be used for road tarring,” an official involved in the drive said.