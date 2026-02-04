Medical college doctors defer indefinite strike by a week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors in government medical colleges have decided to defer their proposed indefinite strike by a week after the state government assured them that their demands would be considered. The decision came following a meeting on Monday between representatives of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) and the additional chief secretaries of health and finance.

“The government has agreed to rectify anomalies in the salary structure of entry-level faculty members. An order is expected to be issued on Tuesday,” said KGMCTA general secretary Dr Aravind C S.

Officials sought more time to address issues related to salary revision arrears and advance promotions, citing an ongoing legal challenge. The meeting also discussed a proposal from the Directorate of Medical Education to create additional posts, thereby reducing the need for ad hoc transfers.