New school buildings will have ACs, elevators, says general education minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday announced sweeping changes to school infrastructure, saying each new school building being built in the state from now will have elevators and air conditioners.

The public works department will be instructed to compulsorily provide fans in all classrooms and air conditioners in major rooms of such buildings, he said.

“Elevators will be provided in schools having more than three floors, and ramp facilities will be deployed for students with disabilities. All these will be included in the building plan itself,” Sivankutty said after chairing a high-level meeting.