‘Eat Right Kerala’ programme on Feb 6 to promote healthy food culture in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department is organising a state-level programme titled ‘Eat Right Kerala: Safe Food for Better Life’ to encourage healthy food habits among children and adults in Thiruvananthapuram on February 6. Key highlights include the release of a food safety mascot, announcement of the District Food Safety Index to evaluate and reward best-performing districts. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the event at the Central Stadium.

The programme will feature a millet recipe competition, seminars on food safety and nutrition, training sessions for meat traders in collaboration with the National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad, office yoga under the “Vibe for Wellness” campaign, a food festival, awareness stalls by various departments, and cultural programmes.

A handbook for food safety officers on measures to tackle food poisoning will be launched during the event. Awards will also be presented to districts, circles, laboratories, and officers for outstanding food safety work in 2024-25.

On the opening day, a seminar on “Safe Food Practices for Food Sector Stakeholders” will be held at 10 am with participation from hoteliers, bakers, caterers, Kudumbashree representatives, and other industry stakeholders.