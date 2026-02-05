Minister Bindu welcomes NCC cadets from Republic Day parade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Promising all possible assistance from the state government for the excellent training of the NCC cadets, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that the NCC plays a major role in shaping young people who uphold constitutional values. “The contribution of cadets in social issues, including anti-drug awareness, is commendable,” the minister said while welcoming the 172 NCC cadets and contingent commanders who represented the state in the Republic Day Parade, Kartavya Path March, Prime Minister’s rally, and the cultural programmes in New Delhi.

The minister also inaugurated the banner presentation, cash award and prize distribution programmes for the best groups in the programme held at the Pangode Cariappa Auditorium here on Wednesday.The NCC banner given to the best performers for the year 2025-26 was presented to Kollam NCC, followed by the Kozhikode Group.

The award for the best unit in the state was received by 18 Kerala NCC Battalion, Muvattupuzha, while Kozhikode was selected for the best administration. MG College Thiruvananthapuram won the award for the best institute in the state, while St Sacred Heart CGHSS, Thrissur won the same honour in the junior division.

Kerala NCC won top prizes in the All India Competitions held in January, with Naval Cadet-1 Kadambari Vinod winning a silver medal in the Senior Wing Best Cadet competition, and Sergeant Antros John a silver medal in dressage. Corporal Adrian Clarice V won a bronze medal in the Best Cadet (Senior Wing), and Sergeant Inderjith won a bronze medal in the tent pegging competition.Under Officer Ashwin Subash was selected as the best band leader. One cadet got Commendation by the DG NCC, and seven other cadets received medals.

The event was also attended by Additional Director General Major General Ramesh Shanmukham, NCC DDG Brigadier A Ragesh, and Contingent Commander Colonel Jayashankar Chaudhary, among others.