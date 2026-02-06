15 arrested for circulating child sex abuse material in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Police have arrested 15 people and registered 100 cases for downloading and circulating child sexual abuse material during a state-wide crackdown under the Operation P Hunt.

The special drive was conducted by the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation Centre (CCSE) under the Cyber Operations Wing. The CCSE had identified 703 suspect locations across the state, following which coordinated inputs were disseminated to 20 district-level teams, said a release from the state police media centre.

These teams, comprising cyber cell personnel, technical experts and women police officers seized 243 digital devices, including mobile phones, modems, hard disks and computers. Live drone and body-worn camera feeds from the ground were streamed to control rooms established at the police headquarters and the CCSE headquarters.

Cyber forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratories were made part of the teams for immediate technical validation and forensic integrity of seized digital evidence.