Oxygen cylinder flow meter cap bursts, injures female attendant at Trivandrum medical college

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A female attendant in the casualty department of the Government Medical College here suffered a head injury after the cap of an oxygen cylinder flow meter burst and struck her on the forehead, hospital authorities said on Friday.
The incident occurred at around 1 am, and no one else was injured, a hospital spokesperson said.
The attendant is now stable, he added, noting that the incident may have occurred due to improper handling of the equipment.
A similar incident was reported at the medical college in May last year, when a 21-year-old anaesthesia technician sustained a head injury after an oxygen cylinder flow meter he was attempting to remove detached improperly and hit his forehead.