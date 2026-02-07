Aided teachers to get protection benefits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to aided school teachers who lost their posts in 2015-16 owing to lack of adequate number of students on the rolls, the state government has decided to extend them with the same protection benefits provided to teachers in government schools.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said 228 teachers and 14 non-teaching staff will benefit from the decision. The finance department has reportedly given approval to the proposal that entails an additional financial burden of Rs 15 crore and a government order is expected to be out soon. The government has also issued directions to complete the staff fixation in schools within a month.

Usually, student count is taken on the sixth working day from the start of the academic year in June. “Orders have been issued to also include students who have obtained valid UIDs up to July 14,” the minister added.

Currently, only teachers who have been appointed till 2014-15 are given protection by the government. Teachers’ unions had given representations that protection should be given to teachers whose appointments were ratified from 2015-16 to 2021-22.