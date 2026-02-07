L151-crore project set to boost urban sanitation, waste mangement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Urban sanitation and decentralised waste management in the capital is set to get a major push with the rolling out of CITIIS 2.0, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
The comprehensive, Rs 151 crore project, which aligns with the corporation’s existing decentralised solid waste management framework, proposes capacity enhancement and quality improvement of current facilities, setting up new waste processing and management centres, procuring vehicles for street cleaning and developing model public toilets across the city.
A Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) official said the detailed project report (DPR) of CITIIS 2.0 had been submitted to the Union government.
“The ministry, however, mandated council approval and some changes in the DPR. The latest deadline for submission to Centre is by next week. We will submit the DPR after getting the council approval,” said the official. The city corporation has called an emergency meeting on Saturday to approve the project.
Setting up of rapid composting units and effluent treatment plants at a cost of Rs 24 crore are among the main projects under CITIIS 2.0. The project moots installation of rapid composting units having a capacity of 15 tonnes per day at Manacaud, Medical College, Pangode, Vallakadavu, Mannanthala and Muttathara. To complement them, 20 KLD effluent treatment plants are proposed at each rapid composting site to ensure scientific treatment of leachate and waste-water generated during composting.
Officials said the proposals were finalised after detailed assessments to enhance the capacity and quality of existing facilities while plugging critical gaps in infrastructure and service delivery.
As much as 80% of the project cost – Rs 120.8 crore – will be provided as a grant by the Centre. In its recent budget, the state government has set aside around Rs 9 crore for CITIIS 2.0 and the remaining funds will be mobilised by the corporation through its own resources.