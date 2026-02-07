Navodhana Samiti played major role in maintaining communal harmony: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the role of ‘Navodhana Samiti’ in maintaining communal harmony, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the organisation and its affiliates have been instrumental in ensuring that the state remains largely free of communal conflict.

Inaugurating the state leadership conference of the Navodhana Samiti, the chief minister noted that Kerala is among the places in the country where certain communal organisations possess considerable strength. Despite this, the state continues to stand as an island without communal clashes due to its firm policies and secular outlook, he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan added that Kerala is a model for others as a state without caste discrimination or religious hatred.

“Living in brotherhood is a distinctive feature of our land, and reformist organisations have played a major role in nurturing it,” he said.

He also stressed that even while remembering the renaissance, society must remain vigilant in utilising its legacy for the state’s progress and growth.