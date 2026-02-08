‘Our Mammootty project is a gangster film with dark humour’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When cinema halls shut down during the pandemic, Anurag O B turned to YouTube. He wrote and performed skits. As part of the comedy channel SUB Originals, he found a space to keep experimenting.

That eventually led him towards cinema, where he moved across roles, acting in front of the camera, writing behind it, and even composing when required.

He went on to appear in films such as Anthakshari, Tholvi FC, Vaazha and Oadum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, while also establishing himself as a writer. He is currently on cloud nine as the Jiiva-starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil — which he co-wrote and acted in — has emerged as a Pongal blockbuster.

That’s not it. His next project stars Mammootty. In a chat with TNIE, Anurag speaks about his Tamil debut, the risks he has taken, and the long road from online content to mainstream cinema.

How did cinema become a dream for you?

I started doing dramas in school youth festivals mainly to skip classes. But once I got into it, I got genuinely interested in acting and writing.

Till Class 10, I mostly did comedy skits. At that time, I performed in a serious play that was well-received. That made me understand the artform’s depth, and how much it actually influenced me. That’s when I realised cinema was my path.

My family insisted I complete a degree, so I did that while continuing theatre through university festivals. I also made short films with friends. After finishing college, I messaged several Malayalam filmmakers requesting opportunities to assist them. That’s how I connected with director Anand Menon.