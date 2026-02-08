Systems are not kind to women seeking justice, says Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I have seen women go through this whole system, and I know that it is not in any way kind to these women,” said actor Rima Kallingal, expressing concern over the lack of institutional support for women in the film industry and in general. She was speaking at an event ‘Media at the crossroads: Independence vs Influence’ organised by the Network of Women in Media at Trivandrum Club on Saturday.

Rima said she often feels that existing systems do not genuinely care whether women receive justice and instead function as a display meant to project a forward-thinking and feminist image. She added that she rarely sees conscious involvement in understanding what women endure or in changing the status quo, though she continues to remain hopeful. Reflecting on the Women in Cinema Collective’s journey over the past eight to nine years, she described the work as emotionally exhausting but necessary.

The actor argued that the core problems lie within the film industry rather than in society at large. According to her, resistance comes from an industry uncomfortable with women who question entrenched practices and attempt to alter existing power structures. “For real change to happen, power and money need to change sides,” she said.

Producer Miriam Joseph pointed to denial of jobs, non-payment of wages and lack of credit for work as widespread problems in the film industry besides sexual harassment.