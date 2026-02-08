Thiruvananthapuram Corp approves CITIIS 2.0, beneficiary list of women pension scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council that met here on Saturday approved the beneficiary list for the Kerala Sthree Suraksha Scheme and the draft project of CITIIS 2.0. Mayor V V Rajesh informed the council that verification has been completed for a section of beneficiaries who submitted their applications online.

The scheme provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women, including trans women, aged between 35 and 60 years, who hold yellow or pink ration cards.

The mayor said a total of 29,778 applications have been received so far and pension disbursal will begin as soon as verification is completed. The council also took up the draft proposal for Smart City Phase II for discussion as council approval is required before February 15.

As phase II of the programme, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has envisaged a Rs 150-crore project aimed at strengthening urban sanitation and scientific waste processing in the capital.