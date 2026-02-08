Thiruvananthapuram Corp plans to scale up robotic canal cleaning system in city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the successful piloting of G-Spider, an AI-powered robotic canal cleaning system at the Amayizhanchan canal near the railway station premises at Thampanoor in the capital last month, the corporation is planning to scale up robotic cleaning in the canal network.

Launched jointly by the corporation and Technopark based start-up Genrobotic Innovations, it aims to phase out manual scavenging and ensure safety of sanitation workers. Since the deployment of G-Spider, around six tonnes of floating and accumulated garbage were removed from the canal.

In an effort to explore the possibility of expansion, the authorities have launched a study to find out more critical locations where G-Spider can be deployed. According to sources, around 15 such locations have been identified in the canal stretch where garbage accumulation is hard to manage and manual cleaning is impossible. Mayor V V Rajesh told TNIE that the project is in the planning stage. “The new system is very effective and we will explore the possibility of deploying more numbers. But the plan is in its very initial stages,” said the mayor.

Arun George, co-founder of Genrobotics, said that they are flooded with enquiries from across the country for deployment of G-Spider. Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation (GCMC), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Municipal Corporation have already approached Genrobotic Innovations.