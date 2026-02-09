Thiruvananthapuram Corporation cracks down on ‘illegal spas’ in city; one ordered shut

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s health wing on Sunday raided a spa that reportedly functioned without proper documents and ordered its temporary closure, hours after mayor V V Rajesh announced a crackdown on illegal spas.
During the raid it was found that the premium section of the spa, near Statue junction, was operating without a licence. Rajesh had earlier announced a purge of ‘illegal spas’ saying that many of them allowed cross-gender massage.
Speaking to mediapersons, the mayor said that a 23-year-old woman was mistreated during an interview for a job at the spa, with the victim herself bringing the abuse to his notice.
Police sources, however, said Vanchiyoor station, under whose jurisdiction the spa falls, has yet to receive any intimation regarding the ordeal.
Rajesh added that the licences of all spas operating in the city will be scrutinised.
The help of the police department will be sought for the purpose. Spas should have doctors and trained masseurs. Certain doctors who collude with shady spas are on our radar, Rajesh said.
The action comes following the gang-rape of an employee at a spa in Tiruvalla.
Last April, police conducted raids at about 25 spas in the city as part of its crackdown against the sale of drugs and other illegal activities.
The action was conducted on the basis of a special branch report that indicated widespread abuse in several spas.
Apart from drug peddling, exploitation of women staff were also flagged by the intelligence. However, no such anomaly was detected during the raids. An establishment operating in Thampanoor was found to be running without a corporation licence, following which action was initiated against it.