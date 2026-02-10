Corporation identifies 17 spas, wellness centres without licence across Thriuvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown across the capital, the health wing of the corporation has identified 17 out of 137 spa and wellness centres within its jurisdiction operating without a valid trade licence from the civic body.

The corporation has decided to intensify inspections in the coming days to ensure that all such centres function in compliance with norms. Officials said Kazhakkoottam and Kovalam have a high concentration of spas.

On Sunday, civic authorities raided an illegal spa near Statue following a complaint from a woman who faced harassment from the owner while attending a job interview. After inspection, the corporation sealed the premises.

Emphasising the stance against cross-gender massage services and illegal operations, Mayor V V Rajesh said practices that violate local regulations and cultural norms will not be permitted. On Monday, a special drive was launched to identify all spas operating in the city. Corporation secretary Bini K U told TNIE that strict action would be taken against unauthorised centres.

“In the coming days, we will inspect all such establishments to verify whether they are functioning as per norms. Hearings will be conducted with operators found violating rules, and stringent action will follow,” she said.

The ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the tourism ministry and the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, has laid down protocols and accreditation guidelines for spa and wellness centres to ensure quality, safety and authenticity.

However, experts in the Ayurveda and wellness sector point out that there is no clear regulatory framework for the growing number of spas operating alongside salons and beauty parlours.

A health wing official said the corporation’s primary mandate is to verify compliance with trade licence norms. “Most centres have licences, but many carry out unauthorised expansions without obtaining permission,” the official said.