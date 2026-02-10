Knowledge production should be tool for justice: Kerala Minister R Bindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Monday released the ‘Kerala Research & Development Vision for Higher Education: Towards 2031 and Beyond’ outlining a roadmap to transform universities into research-driven institutions focused on socially relevant innovation and local problem-solving.

The vision document was presented at a policy conclave held as part of the National Research Conference (NRC) 2026 at the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram.

The conclave, attended by policymakers and academic leaders, marked a shift from a teaching-centric model to a research-oriented ecosystem.

Presenting the document, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said Kerala’s transition to a knowledge economy must be inclusive.

“Our R&D policy is grounded in the belief that knowledge production should not be a profit-seeking venture for a few, but a tool for social justice,” she said, adding that the government’s priority was to translate laboratory findings into solutions for agriculture, public health, and environmental protection.

The vision document details the establishment of a comprehensive network of Centres of Excellence, including the Kerala Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation (KISTI), envisioned as a national-level centre comparable to JNCASR, Bengaluru; the Kerala Institute of Advanced Studies (KIAS), Munnar, modelled on the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla; and specialised institutions such as the Kerala Institute of Gender Equity (KIGE), Centre for Indigenous Peoples’ Education (CIPE), and Kerala Institute of Policy Studies (KIPS).

The vision document also proposes establishing the Kerala Network for Research Support in Higher Education (KNRSHE) as a statewide shared network of research facilities, with centres already functioning at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur University, Payyannur Campus. KNRSHE will provide end-to-end research support including seed money schemes, patent filing assistance, and maintenance support for sophisticated instruments.