Knowledge production should be tool for justice: Kerala Minister R Bindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Monday released the ‘Kerala Research & Development Vision for Higher Education: Towards 2031 and Beyond’ outlining a roadmap to transform universities into research-driven institutions focused on socially relevant innovation and local problem-solving.
The vision document was presented at a policy conclave held as part of the National Research Conference (NRC) 2026 at the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram.
The conclave, attended by policymakers and academic leaders, marked a shift from a teaching-centric model to a research-oriented ecosystem.
Presenting the document, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said Kerala’s transition to a knowledge economy must be inclusive.
“Our R&D policy is grounded in the belief that knowledge production should not be a profit-seeking venture for a few, but a tool for social justice,” she said, adding that the government’s priority was to translate laboratory findings into solutions for agriculture, public health, and environmental protection.
The vision document details the establishment of a comprehensive network of Centres of Excellence, including the Kerala Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation (KISTI), envisioned as a national-level centre comparable to JNCASR, Bengaluru; the Kerala Institute of Advanced Studies (KIAS), Munnar, modelled on the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla; and specialised institutions such as the Kerala Institute of Gender Equity (KIGE), Centre for Indigenous Peoples’ Education (CIPE), and Kerala Institute of Policy Studies (KIPS).
The vision document also proposes establishing the Kerala Network for Research Support in Higher Education (KNRSHE) as a statewide shared network of research facilities, with centres already functioning at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur University, Payyannur Campus. KNRSHE will provide end-to-end research support including seed money schemes, patent filing assistance, and maintenance support for sophisticated instruments.
The document outlines translational research platforms including the Translational Research and Innovation Centre (TRIC) at University of Kerala and the Centre for Translational Research at CUSAT, with strategic support from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).
By 2031, the vision aims to establish Kerala as a leading hub in the global knowledge economy with an inclusive, globally connected, and innovation-driven research ecosystem where laboratories function as micro- innovation units supporting startups, industries, and communities
Focus on biomedical research
A panel of vice-chancellors deliberated on implementation strategies at the policy conclave. Prof M Junaid Bushiri of Cochin University of Science and Technology emphasised scaling up biomedical research; Prof A Biju Kumar of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies highlighted marine biotechnology and the Blue Economy; Prof K K Geethakumary of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit stressed interdisciplinary integration of humanities with technology and Prof K K Saju of Kannur University focused on democratising research through FYUGP’s ‘Honours with Research’ track.