Testing roads before they fail: CET researchers patent advanced pavement testing system

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: In a development that could pave the way for construction of longer-lasting roads in vulnerable stretches, researchers from the state have secured a patent for a 'layer pavement load testing system' that can accurately simulate actual loading conditions of road pavement in laboratory settings. Road pavement refers to the constructed surface of a roadway designed to support vehicle traffic while providing comfort and safety.

The invention, developed at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET), enables precise analysis of complex load combinations that cause pavement damage, that could help engineers adopt appropriate strengthening measures before failures occur.

Road pavements are made up of multiple layers, including compacted subgrade, sub-base, base course and wearing surface. These layers are subjected to a combination of static and dynamic loads, leading over time to rutting, deformation, fatigue, cracking and other distresses such as potholes, often resulting in unsafe driving conditions.

According to project lead R. Padmakumar, Associate Professor in the Transportation Engineering Division of the Department of Civil Engineering at CET, conventional laboratory tests are largely restricted to material samples and simple specimens and fall short of capturing real-world pavement behaviour.

"The existing methods are inadequate for reproducing dynamic field conditions. Our load testing system fills this critical gap by precisely simulating actual pavement loading to quantify performance across all pavement layers under controlled static or dynamic loads, frequencies and magnitudes," Padmakumar said.