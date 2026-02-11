An effort to raise a bilingual gen without losing Malayalam roots

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when early childhood education is increasingly skewed towards English, a Kochi-based initiative is attempting to ensure that children grow up bilingual without losing touch with their mother tongue. The effort focuses on introducing Malayalam alongside English in a playful, non-instructional manner, making early learning feel familiar rather than academic or intimidating.

Founded by entrepreneur Anila Mathew, the initiative — Kinder Kalari — curates bilingual learning materials such as flashcards, colouring books, and story-cum-activity titles aimed primarily at toddlers and early learners. The materials are also designed to be used as teaching aids for classrooms, libraries, and community learning spaces such as pallikoodams.

A former public sector professional who stepped away from her role at Indian Oil Corporation, Anila began rethinking early learning while raising her twins. “During those formative years, I noticed there was a clear gap. While high-quality early-learning resources were widely available in English, comparable materials in Malayalam were scarce,” said Anila. Her concern that her kids should not become strangers to Malayalam soon became an idea that developed into Kinder Kalari.